35,841 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,841 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 9,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in InMode by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in InMode by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INMD. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Shares of INMD opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.07. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

