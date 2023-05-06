The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells $131,160.20 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $28,534,650.69.

On Monday, April 3rd, David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $62.70 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 627.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, DDFG Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

