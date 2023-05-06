Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 7,433 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,889 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 3.6 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

