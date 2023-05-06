Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $193.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.79 and its 200-day moving average is $175.40.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.