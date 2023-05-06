Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.67 and a 200-day moving average of $101.63. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $136.38.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

