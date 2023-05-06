Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 229 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.56. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

