Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 4,091 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Oxford Industries worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $566,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $332,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $5,063,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OXM opened at $104.87 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.57.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

