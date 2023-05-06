Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 17,179 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 236.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of InterDigital worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in InterDigital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in InterDigital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in InterDigital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in InterDigital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

InterDigital Stock Performance

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $315,677.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,079 shares in the company, valued at $744,434.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,160 shares of company stock worth $1,774,134. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

InterDigital Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.