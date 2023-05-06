Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

OPI stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $316.64 million, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.25. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $127.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.59 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.34%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 714.29%.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

