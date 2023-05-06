Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Adtalem Global Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

