Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.01 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,841 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

