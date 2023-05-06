Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,883 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $773,643,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,712,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARA. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

PARA stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $34.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

