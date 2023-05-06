Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $11,355,000. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

