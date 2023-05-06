XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $729,900.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $729,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310,226.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
XPEL Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.06. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. Analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
