XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $729,900.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $729,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310,226.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.06. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. Analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in XPEL by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 24.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

