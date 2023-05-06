Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ETN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $171.05 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

