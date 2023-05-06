Citigroup Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $121.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.18. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after buying an additional 502,985 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

