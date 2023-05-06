Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells $619,978.80 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $97.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average is $82.81.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after buying an additional 510,799 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.