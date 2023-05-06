Mizuho Boosts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $161.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $145.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.31. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

