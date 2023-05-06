PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,255.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $790,255.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $895,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,114,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,509 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $58.48 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Read More

