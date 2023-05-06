Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $843,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,329 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $55,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
HDFC Bank Stock Performance
HDFC Bank Profile
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
