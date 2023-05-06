iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,651,000 after acquiring an additional 198,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,826,000 after purchasing an additional 180,303 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after buying an additional 1,275,425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $247.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $258.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

