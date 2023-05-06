Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

FTCS opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average is $73.32. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

