Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,303 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEVI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

