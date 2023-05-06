Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,798 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 196,717 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 260,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.3% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 1,019,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 179,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 930,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%.

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,417.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.