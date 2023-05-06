Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,948 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in BorgWarner by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 94.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.
Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
