Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 6,900 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,305,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $5,824,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 290.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 85.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,178,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 1,003,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGCP opened at $4.17 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.62.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $532.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

