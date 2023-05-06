Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.79.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.