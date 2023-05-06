Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Daseke by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Daseke, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $343.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.86.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.85 million. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

