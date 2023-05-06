Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.