Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Assurant Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $190.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

