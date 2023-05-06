Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,432,469.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,523 shares of company stock worth $13,351,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. SEI Investments’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.