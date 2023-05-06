Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,906,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 76.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 143,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $152.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $103.17.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also

