Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,900 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 71,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,177.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,521.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.98. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Recommended Stories

