Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Veris Residential by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Veris Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Veris Residential Stock Up 1.1 %

About Veris Residential

NYSE VRE opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. Veris Residential, Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Further Reading

