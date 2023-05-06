Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,667,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 17.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

