Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after buying an additional 2,863,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after buying an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,749,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 58.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,117,000 after buying an additional 1,851,898 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

SHO stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.53 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

