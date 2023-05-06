Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 35,035 Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating) by 220.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 120.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MOON opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Profile

The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Moonshots index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index that selects US-listed companies seeking innovative technologies. MOON was launched on Nov 12, 2020 and is managed by Direxion.

