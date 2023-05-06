Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Pentair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,337,000 after purchasing an additional 627,986 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

