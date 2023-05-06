Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 140.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $25.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

