Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth $5,303,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 30.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 22,283 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 330.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.30.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $118.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

