Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 178,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 39.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after buying an additional 13,691,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Ambev by 1,244.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,983,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,554,000 after buying an additional 27,753,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ambev by 340.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,558,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after buying an additional 14,345,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,397,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000,000 after buying an additional 1,576,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABEV. UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

