Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Alarm.com by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRM. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $78,034.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $78,034.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $237,626.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,190 shares of company stock worth $3,617,957. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

