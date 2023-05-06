Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,169,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,167,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after buying an additional 485,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IVT shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.34. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.2155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 132.31%.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.