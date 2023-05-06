Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 7,000 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

Shares of ASAI stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $20.98.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.0506 dividend. This is an increase from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

