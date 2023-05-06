Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 74,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in NRG Energy by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 25,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.