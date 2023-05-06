Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $539,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after buying an additional 2,384,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,656,000 after buying an additional 866,329 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

