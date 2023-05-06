Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $62,572.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,037.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,437.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $62,572.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,037.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

EXAS opened at $67.30 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

