Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $481,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 170.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,174 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $351,299,000. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 13.2% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,833,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,694,000 after acquiring an additional 447,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,888,000 after acquiring an additional 428,756 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 8.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,976,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 221,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

Insider Activity

United Airlines Stock Performance

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

