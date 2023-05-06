Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $356,000 Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $9.29 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $220.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Plug Power Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.