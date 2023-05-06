Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,822 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of DRH opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

